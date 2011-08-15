On September 10th 2011 Teach First is hosting a charity squash event at the Royal Automobile Club in Pall Mall, London.
Entrants will get the chance to play their squash heroes at the prestigious club, with their entry money going to help disadvantaged youngsters ...
Teach First is an independent charity that places graduates who would not normally consider a career in teaching in challenging schools. All monies raised on the day will go towards supporting this work.
Entry to the tournament costs just £200 per player (£175 'early bird' discount applies if you book your place before 10 August.) If your company will match your donation the price drops to £150 per player, and members of Royal Automobile Club can enjoy the day for just £100 per player.
The cost of a £100 ticket could cover the costs for Teach First to mentor a gifted student in a school in challenging circumstances for two terms.
The cost of a £200 ticket could cover the costs for Teach First to select an outstanding graduate to teach in a school in challenging circumstances for a minimum of two years.
The exclusive tournament entry pass includes the following:
* A place in both the singles and doubles championship tournament
* A place in the 'Beat the Pro' competition
* Lunch in the Club's lounge and refreshments throughout the day
* Post tournament drinks reception and a Q&A insight session with your squash heroes.
To sign up for the event visit: http://guestlistapp.com/events/66441
http://www.teachfirst.org.uk/squash
Monday, 15 August 2011
Teach First squash event: 10th September 2011
