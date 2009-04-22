Hallelujah! A sportsman's ipod is cracked open to reveal something other than rap and supermarket trolley 'lifestyle music'.
Intriguingly, Peter Barker's listening preferences strike a maudlin tone not usually heard in the testosterone-sodden locker rooms of professional sport ...
Right: An interview with Barker after winning the World Teams
An interview for the Guardian's 'What's rocking sport' column a couple of weeks back uncovered a fondness for Jeff Buckley and Leonard "Godfather of Gloom" Cohen.
Was it the tear-jerking success of Alexandra Burke in the X Factor that stirred Barker's love for the "Bard Of The Boudoir" (I'm looking these up, btw), or is his interest more authentic?
Also on his list is a right-out-of-left-court penchant for Modest Mouse, who I have heard alot about and who have played ATP, so they must be cool.
I had no idea who Sufjan Stevens is, but apparently he has made an album called ... er ... Enjoy Your Rabbit.
Apologies to Nick Matthew who apparently accompanied Barker to a Beth Orton concert in the US, thereby atoning for mentioning the words J***s B***t in the same feature a while back :)
What's rocking sport: Peter Barker
1. Jeff Buckley - Grace
2. The Killers - Hot Fuss
3. Leonard Cohen - Songs of Leonard Cohen
4. Kings of Leon - Aha Shake Heartbreak
5. Sufjan Stevens - Illinois
Squashblogger's top Leonard Cohen nicknames:
1. The Grocer Of Despair
2. The Poet Laureate Of Pessimism
3. Master Of Erotic Despair
Matthew rocks the Guardian
His name is ? - and he is funky
Wednesday, 22 April 2009
Peter Barker - what's rocking sport
Quick everyone, top 5 current songs!ReplyDelete
1 - Salem - OhK
2 - El-B - Buck & Bury
3 - Nathan Fake - Basic Mountain
4 - Bvdub - Mingtian
5 - Tyvek - Sidewalk