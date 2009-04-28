World Squash Day 2009: Squash 2016

World Squash Day 2009 will be held on Saturday 23rd May.
The day is being re-branded as 'Squash 2016 Day' this year in support of squash's bid to be included in the 2016 Olympic Games.
National Federations and clubs all over the world are organising events to promote the sport and the Olympic bid ...
From the WSF website:
Squash 2016 Bid Team Member and former world champion Peter Nicol said: "Our ultimate aim is for every club in the world to open their doors on this one special day, to show people what a fantastic sport we have, to get media and personalities involved, and encourage new participants to take up the game."
The event is endorsed by the World Squash Federation - and World Squash Day founder Alan Thatcher said: "This gives every squash club the opportunity to support two major objectives: to raise the profile of the sport and to raise valuable money for the Squash 2016 Bid Fund.
"The Olympic bid is an ambitious project which, if successful, will give squash a deserved place in the Olympic Games. That bid process is not cheap and it is up to every squash player to help the cause."
Nicol added: "Squash 2016 Day is free to join and we look forward to seeing a massive response, with clubs and federations employing their creative powers to organise fantastic global festival of this brilliant game."
World Squash Day was set up in 2002 after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, when a former Scottish junior international player, Derek Sword, was one of the victims of the attacks on the World Trade Center. Former Scottish junior international teammates Peter Nicol, Martin Heath, and Laurie Maclachlan decided to honour his memory with an annual event.
Squash 2016 t-shirts, which were proving popular at this year's Canary Wharf Classic, are available here.
