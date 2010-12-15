The World's top PSA players will once again contest the ATCO PSA World Series Squash Finals 2011 at Queen's Club in January.
Top of the eye-wateringly strong line-up will be newly-crowned World Champion Nick Matthew.
And if that wasn't enough to get you hammering the Seetickets website in anticipation, the tournament's organisers are also billing 'court cleaners doubling as dancers'! ...
The event is taking place early in the new year: 11-15 January 2011, at Queen's Club, London.
The Super Series final was last held at Queen's in 2009 after moving from Broadgate Arena in the City of London. That tournament was billed as the launch of '21st Century Squash', with the promoters employing a marketing/design agency to generate publicity and improve the look and feel of the live event.
January's event looks to be building on this theme, with spectators being treated to an "iconic inflatable structure, specifically created for the show-piece event. Inside the structure the ‘Z-Court’ will contain the very latest in squash viewing enabling uninterrupted 360° views of the action.
"The purple glass court features innovative lighting and natural flooring, and combined with the new coloured ball has been specifically developed to capture the speed of the game on camera and produce the best quality viewing experience."
Squashblog will be there again - see the report in the new year.
Wednesday, 15 December 2010
World's best to descend on Queen's
Posted by squashblogger at 16:39
Topics: image, tournament
The court looked fantastic. Even at low resolution streaming the ball was always crystal clear. Can't wait to see the court on tv and especially HD. This is a big leap forward for squash.ReplyDelete
I hope you carry on adding posts to your blog, I'm getting back into squash and have really enjoyed reading through your past posts.ReplyDelete
Cheers Football Manager 2012 - time has been at a premium for the past year or so but hope to start posting more regularly.ReplyDelete