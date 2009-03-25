Great to see intelligent questions being put to the players in the videos being put out on the Canary Wharf website and YouTube.
Deepening the coverage of a current event via prompt video postings can enrich a tournament - especially for those squash fans who cannot attend ...
Videoing players is not in itself new or innovative (though there is certainly room for innovation where filming play is concerned): getting material out and up on the web quickly while retaining a level of quality is the key, and YouTube has certainly helped here.
Above: Alan Thatcher interviewing Tom Richards after his loss to Palmer. Richards' biggest stage to date? We've followed his career on squashblog for a while now ...
Too many video interviews to feature here - click here to see 'em all.
Canary Wharf Classic 2009
Hot topics
Most popular | Canary Wharf 2009 | squashblog is 2 | Nick & Jenny in the mirror | What's rocking squash?
Wednesday, 25 March 2009
Innovative coverage being forged at the 'Wharf
Great to see intelligent questions being put to the players in the videos being put out on the Canary Wharf website and YouTube.
Posted by squashblogger at 11:38
Topics: media coverage, tournament
No comments:
Post a Comment
Feel free to comment anonymously or leave your name.
Care about the future of squash? Get it off your chest ...