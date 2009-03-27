In a month where two showpiece squash tournaments held in London have worn their Olympic aspirations on their sleeves, a new article on the BBC Sport website sings squash's praises as a 2016 hopeful.
The blog written by Matt Slater, who is responsible for Olympics-related content, weighs up the contenders for October's vote in Copenhagen before concluding that squash has the greatest claim for Olympic status ...
Slater was supportive of the bid in a previous article from 2007.
Welcome coverage of our sport's bid just at the right time.
Seven sports seek Olympic love
Hot topics
Media coverage | Men's game | Women's game | Governing bodies | Provision | Participation | Technology | Marketing | Image | Prize money | Partnerships and sponsorship | Popularity | Developing countries | Juniors | Officiation | Tournaments | Olympics
Most popular | Canary Wharf 2009 | squashblog is 2 | Nick & Jenny in the mirror | What's rocking squash?
Most popular | Canary Wharf 2009 | squashblog is 2 | Nick & Jenny in the mirror | What's rocking squash?
Friday, 27 March 2009
BBC article singles out squash as most worthy
In a month where two showpiece squash tournaments held in London have worn their Olympic aspirations on their sleeves, a new article on the BBC Sport website sings squash's praises as a 2016 hopeful.
Posted by squashblogger at 14:18
Topics: media coverage, olympics
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
There iis no way that golf should be in there!!!ReplyDelete
Before events like this i always have a felling that this time it is going to happen. But as it appears time after time it takes more than just a crowd of fans that want their sport in Olympics.ReplyDelete