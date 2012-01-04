available for this year's ISS Canary Wharf Squash Classic, to be held at the East Wintergarden at Canary Wharf, London, from 19th-23rd March.
World Champion Nick Matthew will be bidding to equal the trio of tournament wins held by his England team-mate and new world number one, James Willstrop ...
The event - now in its ninth year - is one of the best on the professional circuit, and has a reputation for its great atmosphere and innovative approach.
The full line-up is yet to be confirmed but reputation suggests it will attract a strong entry list.
Canary Wharf Squash Classic 2012
Wednesday, 4 January 2012
Tickets available for Canary Wharf 2012
