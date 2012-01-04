Wednesday, 4 January 2012

Tickets available for Canary Wharf 2012

Tickets are available for this year's ISS Canary Wharf Squash Classic, to be held at the East Wintergarden at Canary Wharf, London, from 19th-23rd March.

World Champion Nick Matthew will be bidding to equal the trio of tournament wins held by his England team-mate and new world number one, James Willstrop ...

The event - now in its ninth year - is one of the best on the professional circuit, and has a reputation for its great atmosphere and innovative approach.

The full line-up is yet to be confirmed but reputation suggests it will attract a strong entry list.

Canary Wharf Squash Classic 2012
Buy tickets

