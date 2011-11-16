Why isn't Nick Matthew a national hero? So bemoans Frank Keating in today's Guardian.
The article discusses the lack of coverage of the Yorkshireman's second World Open victory, as well as the sport's strong claim for Olympic recognition.
Also a couple of great anecdotes in there about finding Jonah Barrington working in a 60s bistro and reporting on squash in 1970s Pakistan ...
Scroll down to the comments too, where former England cricketer Mike Selvey reminisces about an ill-judged squash game involving a certain Mike Gatting ...
World champion Nick Matthew presses the case for squash
Wednesday, 16 November 2011
Topics: media coverage, olympics
