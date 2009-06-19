It disappeared from the streets of the 'Smoke for a few weeks but appears to have found new backing.
Sport magazine - the London freesheet that we've featured here a few times for its coverage of squash events (and its great photos) - is back ... and a squash player gets a full page ...
Flip to page 46 and you'll find a profile of England's Nick Matthew in the magazine's 'Sporting Bodies' feature. The Observer featured James Willstrop talking about 'how he got his body' in a similar piece a few weeks back.
Read this week's edition (see page 46!)
Friday, 19 June 2009
Sport magazine returns with Matthew article
It disappeared from the streets of the 'Smoke for a few weeks but appears to have found new backing.
Topics: media coverage
Glad to see it back - one of the few in the printed media to give any coverage to squash.ReplyDelete